'Supergirl' CW Star Alleges Hospitalization After Eating at Chipotle

Actor Jeremy Jordan of the CW show Supergirl has alleged that a recent trip to Chipotle caused him to have a near-death experience that landed him in the hospital. In his first ever Instagram story, the actor revealed the tale to his followers.

In the now-expired story, the 32-year-old lies in his hospital bed, hooked up to an IV, telling the camera, “I know I’ve advocated for them in the past, but they’re terrible. I, as you can see, am in the hospital and I have fluids in my arm because the food did not agree with me and I almost died.”

Chipotle responded with a statement to People, the publication that broke the news, saying, “We are sorry to hear that Jeremy is sick and have attempted to get in touch with him directly regarding where and when he ate so we can look into this. We take all claims seriously, but at this time we can’t confirm any link to Chipotle. We are always committed to making things right for our guests and will do the same for Jeremy when we are able to reach him.”

Unfortunately this is only one of the many reports of E. coli outbreaks, norovirus infections and other food safety issues happening with the fast-food Mexican-style chain.