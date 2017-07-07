A Princess Wedding Dress Isn’t What You Think

Ask many brides what they want to look like on their wedding day and they’ll tell you one word: “princess.”

Images of massive skirts, long trains, jeweled bodices, and layers upon layers of tulle pop into their minds and onto wedding dress boutiques’ racks . It seems like “princess gown” has become synonymous with ball gown.But the dresses real royals wear on their wedding days are actually quite different.They’re mature and perfectly tailored, but that doesn’t mean they’re boring. Because they’re custom-made, real princess dresses feature subtle, perfect detailing and crisp lines. What you willsee are deep cut, bedazzled gowns with skirts that are three times as wide as the woman wearing the dress.Consider, for instance, one of the most famous modern day royal wedding dresses: Kate Middleton ’s. Her custom-designed Alexander McQueen gown featured a subtle, heart-shaped neckline, lace sleeves, a high lace collar, and elaborate embroidery on her skirt done by hand. Another recent royal bride, Princess Alix de Ligne of Belgium, went for a similarly mature and subdued look with a square neckline, fringed waist, and A-line skirt. The dress was stunning in its elegance and simplicity.

There’s nothing wrong with a “princess” wedding dress. Your wedding day is yours alone, and you should wear whatever makes you feel confident and beautiful. A massive ball gown with a blinged-out bust is a fun and youthful approach to formalwear and one we applaud. But, well, it’s not what a princess would actually get married in.