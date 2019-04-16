Oprah Winfrey is living her best life. And part of that means having an avocado orchard of her own, so the media mogul can bring her favorite fruit with her on trips.

40 Places in LA Where You’re Likely to Spot Celebrities

Winfrey stayed behind after a recent interview on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” and was pressed to reveal something normal in her life. But that wasn’t so easy.

After all, she does live in a special world. Winfrey admitted that her cell phone battery never dies mid-call, and that she never finds herself in the bathroom without toilet paper. (In fact, a staffer sneaks into the loo after Winfrey leaves and refolds the TP into a nice neat triangle.)

“I will tell you something that’s very normal, that you wouldn’t think,” Winfrey told Noah. “I travel with my own bread and I bring my own avocados to the hotel.”

That’s sweet and thrifty, but wait for it. Winfrey thinks avocados are so expensive, she revealed, that she bought her own avocado orchard, and the ones she brings on trips are her home-grown babies. That’s... not so normal.

“Which is why you bought your own orchard?” Noah exploded. “Are you kidding me? That is not a normal story. ‘I made my own avocados because they are too expensive!’”

Let’s do the math. Even you’re buying jumbo, delicious avocados, they're maybe $2.50 apiece. Two a day, every single day, means you spend $5 at a time, or $1825 a year, which is an excessive avocado habit for sure. When would it become more thrifty to buy your own orchard?

Well, if you keep going at that $5 a day pace for 100 years, with the money spent, you could buy an avocado orchard that cost $182,500 — assuming you can find one. What a deal! YOU get an avocado orchard! And YOU get an avocado orchard!

Oprah Winfrey is a wonder, but let’s just say there are many aspects of her life that a normal human being just cannot imitate. But no matter if you get your avocados from the store or your very own orchard, they’re exceptionally useful. Here are 20 things you didn’t know you could do with an avocado.