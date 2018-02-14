O.J. Simpson was released from his 9-year prison sentence last year in Nevada and has spent his parole time doing civilian things like snacking at McDonald’s — and now we know he does some of his grocery shopping at Costco. The former sports star was spotted at a Las Vegas Costco location on Sunday, February 11.

Page Six reports that the 70-year-old former NFL star, who penned the book If I Did It about the 1994 murders of Nicole Simpson Brown and Ron Goldman, goes to Costco “all the time” and is frequently seen chatting and laughing with the checkout lady.

On this particular trip, Simpson donned jeans, a blue polo shirt, and a blue zip-up sweatshirt. He purchased laundry detergent and coffee. “People definitely recognized him but did not make it awkward,” one shopper divulged to Page Six. “It was as if he was a normal person, an everyday guy shopping at Costco.”

The apparent Costco card holder has also kept himself busy by appearing in a Sacha Baron Cohen film for $20,000 (as reported by Vanity Fair). That’s enough money to keep him rolling in detergent and coffee for the rest of his parole. Who knows, maybe he’ll even invest in some better fitting gloves.

O.J. isn’t the only celebrity who’s a fan of Costco — and he’s also not the only celebrity who has faced prison: Martha Stewart, Gordon Ramsay, and 9 other celebrities from the food world have been arrested over the years.