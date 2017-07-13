‘Master of None’ Leads Food TV Nominations for 2017 Emmys

On Thursday (July 13), the nominations for the 69th annual Emmy Awards were announced, and food television is surprisingly well represented.
Foodie favorite program Master of None
from Aziz Ansari
led the pack this year with six total nods (Best Comedy Series, Lead Actor, Guest Actress, Writing for a Comedy Series, Casting for a Comedy Series, and Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series). Though not technically a food TV show, the program highlights the culinary world, with a pasta tour of Italy and numerous New York City hotspots.
Additionally, Gordon Ramsay got a nomination for his hosting duties on Masterchef Junior
. Surprisingly, in the same category (Host for a Reality/Reality-Competition Program), Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party
co-hosts Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg
were nominated, in one of the happiest surprises of the entire Emmys.
Though the show is the object of much derision, Guy Fieri
’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives
got a nomination for Structured Reality Program. However, it faces stiff competition from TV giants like Antiques Roadshow
, Fixer Upper
, and Shark Tank
.
Other nominated food shows include Top Chef
(Outstanding Reality Program), Chef’s Table
(Cinematography for a Nonfiction program), and Parts Unknown
(Writing for a Nonfiction Program, Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program).
For a full list of 2017’s Emmy nominations, head over to the Los Angeles Times
.
The 69th annual Emmy Awards will air on Sept. 17 on CBS with host Stephen Colbert.