Jessica Biel Accuses Former Au Fudge Employees of Extortion

“Au Fudge!” that’s probably what Jessica Biel’s former employees were thinking when Biel and her business partners called their lawsuit against their ex-boss “extortion.” Biel’s legal team filed a demurrer (a written objection to the lawsuit) in response to the suit by nine former employees alleging that Au Fudge collected gratuities from private events without distributing them to workers. According to The Daily Mail, Biel’s lawyers described the plaintiffs’ suit as “an effort to extort money from the Defendants via unsupported and farfetched claims that lack any credibility.”

The former Au Fudge employees claim that they saw none of the gratuities from special events for which companies including Netflix and Amazon paid Au Fudge up to $90,000. The suit against Biel and her partners claims the former employees lost out on $430,100 in gratuities from private events as well as an additional $31,549 in missed rest breaks, which they allege were denied. They also seek $1 million in damages. The plaintiffs are represented by Keith Davidson, best known for representing porn actress Stormy Daniels in negotiating a 2016 nondisclosure agreement regarding her affair with Donald Trump.

Despite these claims, The Daily Mail reports that the legal documents filed on behalf of Biel and her co-defendants call the suit “frivolous” and demand for the case to be dismissed. Biel’s team claims that there is no proof that the employees worked the events mentioned in their lawsuit or ever had an agreement with Au Fudge that they were entitled to tips.

The Daily Meal has reached out to both parties regarding the matter.

