Hidden Valley Is Giving Away a $35,000 Bottle of Ranch Dressing in Honor of the Royal Wedding

Ranch dressing may be seen as the everyman’s salad dressing, but for National Ranch Day 2018, Hidden Valley Ranch is giving their bottle a makeover fit for a princess. Yes, starting this Saturday (March 10), the company will be giving away a $35,000 jewel-encrusted bottle of ranch dressing to one very, very lucky ranch enthusiast.
“Renowned in these United States as the flavor that goes well with anything, Hidden Valley Ranch is honoring the great pairing of a fellow famous American with British royalty, as well as those who royally love ranch, with a diamond, sapphire and 18 carat white gold encrusted glass bottle - the only way to serve America’s favorite ranch to royalty,” Hidden Valley announced in a press release.
They also teased that this bottle is not one-of-a-kind. It seems as though a certain future member of the royal family should keep an eye on her mailbox… “Designed by an A-list celebrity jeweler, one ornate bottle of the No. 1 selling dressing in the country, which cannot be found throughout the land of the United Kingdom, will be sent on a journey overseas,” the company proclaimed. Ranch dressing isn’t the only thing that will be (unfortunately) missing from the upcoming royal wedding. You’re not likely to see these 10 things, either…
This Arab destination is home to luxurious hotels, amazing skyscrapers, and beautiful parks and gardens
You should still do it, but be aware of the problems and adjust accordingly