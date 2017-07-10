Fun DIY Summer Mason Jar Decorations

With the start of summer comes barbecues and pool parties, and it’s also a great time to update the decorations and accents around your home to fit the season.

Luckily, with just a bit of simple crafting, Ball® Mason jars can be easily transformed into the perfect home and event decor! Check out some of our favorite crafts below, and let us know how you’re decorating for summer in the comment section or on social by tagging @BallCanning!

Source: Ka Styles

Watermelon Mason Jar Decor

There is nothing better than watermelon in the summer, and this Watermelon Painted Mason Jar from Kelly at Ka Styles is an excellent way to give your home or party a summery feel. All you need to do is add some paint and twine to a Ball® Regular Mouth Pint Jar, and you’re ready to go! These festive jars are great for storing utensils, using as flower pots, or even to give as a gift.

Source: It All Started With Paint

Fishnet Wrapped Mason Jar

Another way to transport your friends and family to the beach is with this adorable Fishnet Wrapped Mason Jar from Linda at It All Started With Paint. All it takes is a Ball® Collection Elite® Blue Glass Mason Jar and some twine, and you have the perfect summertime accent to go on a bookshelf or to place around your patio at your next barbeque. Sand and seashells optional!

Source: Your Homebased Mom

Mason Jar Flower Vases

No event is complete without a few flowers! With Leigh Anne from Your Homebased Mom’s Gold Mason Jar Flower Vases, you can take your flower centerpieces to the next level just by pulling together spare items from around your home. Try using a Ball® Regular Mouth Pint Jar and a little paint to give your next get together a rustic flair.

For more inspirational ideas, visit www.Pinterest.com/BallCanning and www.FreshlyPreservedIdeas.com