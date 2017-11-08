Trump Asked White House Kitchen to Replicate This McDonald's Burger

Donald Trump’s love of fast food is no secret. While on the campaign trail in 2016, he was regularly photographed chowing down on KFC, McDonald’s, pizza (with a fork), and whatever else he could get his hands on. His love of quick and greasy cuisine has not abated now that he’s in the White House — and he’s even asked the White House staff to cook him up some McCuisine.

According to a profile on the Trump White House in Politico , he reportedly asked the White House kitchen to cook him up a McDonald’s-style meal. But not any meal! He wanted a quarter-pounder with cheese withketchup and no pickles. For dessert, he wanted one of the fast food chain’s signature fried apple pies However, the White House kitchen uses only the highest-quality ingredients (unlike McDonalds), and they couldn’t get the “satisfaction” of a quarter pounder with cheese down. So, what did they do? They sent White House staffer Keith Schiller down the street to order the food and bring it back to the commander-in-chief. When in doubt, go to the source.So now the all-important question of what Trump orders from McDonald’s has been answered. To learn more about his diet, check out our complete guide of his favorite foods