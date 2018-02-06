David Chang
Netflix
Momofuku's David Chang Debuts Trailer for New Netflix Series 'Ugly Delicious'

By
Editor
Celebrity guests include the likes of Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, Gillian Jacobs, Jimmy Kimmel, and Nick Kroll

Momofuku creator and James Beard Award-winning chef David Chang just posted the new trailer for his Netflix docu-series Ugly Delicious, and we’ve got to say it has our mouths watering. The eight-episode series will follow Chang as he travels the world with chefs, activists, and some familiar faces (such as writer and comedian Ali Wong, Walking Dead actor Steven Yeun, Love actress Gillian Jacobs, TV host Jimmy Kimmel, and comedian Nick Kroll, just to name a few) to use and discuss food as the great equalizer.

“I can’t change the politics, but maybe I can by opening up their viewpoints to food,” Chang theorizes in the 30-second clip dotted with shots of colorful plates of food, cooking, and people. According to Netflix, “Ugly Delicious ventures out of polished kitchens into the wider world to explore Viet-Cajun cuisine in Houston, Neapolitan Pizza in Tokyo, home cooking in Copenhagen, and much more.”

A post shared by Dave Chang (@davidchang) on

Chang shared the trailer, backed by a jaunty musical score, to his Instagram with a caption expressing his gratitude and his global message about food. “First trailer for @uglydelicious today,” he wrote. “This show would not have happened without lots of help from many people. We all have food in common. Always great to have honest conversations about it.”

Never heard of David Chang? He’s only one of the coolest people in food and drink! Brush up on your knowledge before you binge-watch all eight episodes of the tasty-looking series on Friday, February 23.

