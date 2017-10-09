Couple’s 4-Tiered Pizza ‘Cake’ Is Serious Wedding Goals

Todd Good Photography
Your wedding day should be everything you ever dreamed of, especially when it comes to the food. And if you think wedding cake is gross and lame, then no one says you need to have one! That’s something Miami couple Jess Melara and Tony Sanchez took to heart for their wedding last December.Instead of featuring a four-tiered wedding cake during their reception, they cut into a stunning pizza cake.
