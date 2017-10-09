Todd Good Photography
Todd Good Photography
Couple’s 4-Tiered Pizza ‘Cake’ Is Serious Wedding Goals

By
Editor
The pictures are perfectly cheesy

Your wedding day should be everything you ever dreamed of, especially when it comes to the food. And if you think wedding cake is gross and lame, then no one says you need to have one! That’s something Miami couple Jess Melara and Tony Sanchez took to heart for their wedding last December.

Instead of featuring a four-tiered wedding cake during their reception, they cut into a stunning pizza cake.

Yes, you read that right: a pizza cake. And it’s serious wedding goals.

Jess and Tony’s decision to forego a wedding cake and smash pizza into each other’s faces was an easy one to make. The couple simply doesn’t like wedding cake, but they know the power of a hot, cheesy slice.

Todd Good Photography


“Tony and I love pizza and aren’t huge fans of cake, so we surprised our guests with Pizza Cake (yes, I said pizza cake!). It was saucy and delicious and what pizza dreams are made of,” Jess told Wedding Chicks.

Todd Good Photography


And when you think about it, a pizza cake is the perfect substitution for those who don’t like sweets! You can serve it in tiers, cap it off with a classic topper, and it’s the perfect thing to cut in to. If you want to have your own pizza cake, consider ordering from one of the 101 best pizzas in America. You won’t regret it!

