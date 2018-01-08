The Golden Globes are known for celebrating the best in movies and television, but during the 75th Annual Golden Globes on Sunday (January 7), another art form was celebrated: Italian cuisine. After winning the award for Best Actor in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy), Master of None star Aziz Ansari gave thanks to the entire nation of Italy.

“I genuinely didn’t think I was going to win, because all of the websites said I was going to lose. Also, I’m glad we won this one because it would have really sucked to lose two of these in a row. It would have been a really sh---y moment for me, but this is nice,” Ansari said in his acceptance speech.The 34-year-old actor then went on to thank his fellow cast members and collaborators on, but then he thanked the most important cast member of all: Italian food. “I want to thank Italy for all of the amazing food we ate in season two.”Indeed, the first two episodes of the Netflix show’s second season heavily featured Italian food. Ansari’s character Dev traveled the Italian countryside and learned to make pasta by hand. He also visited some top Italian eateries, including Via Luigi Carlo Farini and Via Stella . The food porn didn’t end there;’s second season also included visits to some of New York City ’s hottest dining spots, such as The Four Horsemen PDT , and Il Buco Watch Ansari’s acceptance speech below. (Warning: foul language.)



Ansari’s shout-out to Italy and its food wasn’t the only big food and drink moment of the 2018 Golden Globes. The night also included Tom Hanks brining out martinis for his entire table (perfectly filling his role as America’s fun uncle) and Frances McDormand declaring that she was getting a round of tequila shots for all her fellow Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama) nominees.



Who knows? The food-centric Golden Globes could be one of the biggest celebrity food news stories of the year — and it’s only January. While we wait to see what the rest of this year cooks up, check out the biggest celebrity dining moments of 2017.