The Golden Globes are known for celebrating the best in movies and television, but during the 75th Annual Golden Globes on Sunday (January 7), another art form was celebrated: Italian cuisine. After winning the award for Best Actor in a Television Series (Musical or Comedy), Master of None star Aziz Ansari gave thanks to the entire nation of Italy.
Ansari’s shout-out to Italy and its food wasn’t the only big food and drink moment of the 2018 Golden Globes. The night also included Tom Hanks brining out martinis for his entire table (perfectly filling his role as America’s fun uncle) and Frances McDormand declaring that she was getting a round of tequila shots for all her fellow Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama) nominees.
Who knows? The food-centric Golden Globes could be one of the biggest celebrity food news stories of the year — and it’s only January. While we wait to see what the rest of this year cooks up, check out the biggest celebrity dining moments of 2017.
