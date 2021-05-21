  1. Home
Elotes Callejeros

May 21, 2021 | 5:30pm
Make this grilled Mexican corn all summer long
Elotes Mexican Grilled Corn recipe
 Inspired by visits to my local taco joint, this Mexican grilled corn recipe is the perfect summer side. It takes a little extra time to steam then grill the corn but the results will be well worth it. 

Ready in
55 m
20 m
(prepare time)
35 m
(cook time)
4
Servings
Ingredients

  • 4 ears corn, husks on
  • 1/3 Cup mayonnaise
  • 1 Teaspoon freshly squeezed lime juice
  • Salt
  • Ground red pepper
  • 1/4 Cup finely grated queso fresco
  • 1 lime, cut into 4 wedges

Directions

Step 1: Soak corn (husk and all) in a large pot of cold water, 20 minutes. Weight down with a plate, if need be.

Step 2: Meanwhile, stir together 1/3 cup mayo, 1 teaspoon lime juice and a pinch of salt in a small bowl.

Step 3: Set soaked corn (husk and all) over a medium-hot fire and grill, turning regularly, until husks are charred, 30 minutes. Pull off heat.

Step 4: Using oven mitts and caution, shuck corn, discarding silk and husk (or discard silk and fold back husks for a dramatic look). Brush lightly with mayo mixture. Set corn directly over a medium-hot fire, and grill golden brown, turning regularly, 4 minutes.

Step 5: Brush corn generously with mayo mixture. Sprinkle with cheese, and dust lightly with pepper. Serve with a wedge of lime, for spritzing.

