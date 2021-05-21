Elotes Callejeros

Step 1: Soak corn (husk and all) in a large pot of cold water, 20 minutes. Weight down with a plate, if need be.

Step 2: Meanwhile, stir together 1/3 cup mayo, 1 teaspoon lime juice and a pinch of salt in a small bowl.

Step 3: Set soaked corn (husk and all) over a medium-hot fire and grill, turning regularly, until husks are charred, 30 minutes. Pull off heat.

Step 4: Using oven mitts and caution, shuck corn, discarding silk and husk (or discard silk and fold back husks for a dramatic look). Brush lightly with mayo mixture. Set corn directly over a medium-hot fire, and grill golden brown, turning regularly, 4 minutes.

Step 5: Brush corn generously with mayo mixture. Sprinkle with cheese, and dust lightly with pepper. Serve with a wedge of lime, for spritzing.