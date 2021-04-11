  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
4
1 rating

Lamb Kebabs

April 11, 2021
Cinnamon sticks as skewers? A genius grilling technique
Lamb Kebabs recipe - The Daily Meal
Michael Tercha/Chicago Tribune

Pat together a meatball of lamb, mint and garlic, then thread it onto a length of cinnamon and grill. The stick serves as pot, potholder, plate, fork — and an infusion of flavor.

This recipe is by Leah Eskin and was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.

Ready in
23 m
15 m
(prepare time)
8 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
264
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
10 Great Grilled Kebabs Recipes That Are Perfect For Summer
Best Spring Lamb Recipes
From Ham to Lamb: 21 Easy Easter Recipes Anyone Can Master

Ingredients

  • 8 cinnamon sticks
  • 1 Pound ground lamb
  • 1 onion finely chopped
  • 1/2 Cup any combination of finely chopped mint, parsley, chives and cilantro
  • 2 Teaspoons freshly grated ginger
  • 1 clove garlic, finely chopped
  • 3/4 Teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1/2 Teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/4 Teaspoon ground cayenne pepper
  • Olive oil
  • Mint dip for serving, optional (recipe follows)

For the mint dip:

  • 1 Cup whole-milk Greek yogurt
  • 1/4 Cup finely chopped fresh mint
  • 2 Tablespoons olive oil
  • Finely grated zest of 1 lemon
  • 1 Tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1 Tablespoon honey
  • 1/4 Teaspoon salt

Directions

Step 1: In a bowl of cold water, place 8 cinnamon sticks. Weight them down with a plate, and allow to soak at least 15 minutes. Soaking will prevent the sticks from burning and allow you to unfurl them, yielding multiple skinnier sticks.

Step 2: In a large bowl, gently mix 1 pound ground lamb with 1/2 cup finely chopped herbs (any combination of mint, parsley, chives and cilantro), 2 teaspoons freshly grated ginger, 1 clove finely chopped garlic, 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin and 1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper.

Step 3: With damp hands, divide the meat mixture and roll into 16 (1-ounce) balls. Slide each onto a cinnamon stick and press into a 2-inch-long blimp stationed at one end; stick and meat together will look like a child's drawing of a tree. Drizzle each with a little olive oil.

Step 4: Heat a grill to high, or set the oven to broil. Grill kebabs directly over high heat or broil about 4 inches from the flame, turning frequently, until browned and cooked through, about 8 minutes.

Step 5: These kebabs are nice either plain or served with mint dip.

For the mint dip:

Step 1: In a bowl, stir together 1 cup whole-milk Greek yogurt, 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh mint, 2 tablespoons olive oil, finely grated zest of 1 lemon, 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice, 1 tablespoon honey and 1/4 teaspoon salt.

Step 2: Serve alongside lamb kebabs.

Tags
appetizer
best recipes
cinnamon
ginger
grilled
grilling
herbs
kebab
lamb
meat
mint
skewer
yogurt
main dish
ground lamb
Lamb Kebabs
mint dip
cinnamon stick