Step 1: In a bowl of cold water, place 8 cinnamon sticks. Weight them down with a plate, and allow to soak at least 15 minutes. Soaking will prevent the sticks from burning and allow you to unfurl them, yielding multiple skinnier sticks.

Step 2: In a large bowl, gently mix 1 pound ground lamb with 1/2 cup finely chopped herbs (any combination of mint, parsley, chives and cilantro), 2 teaspoons freshly grated ginger, 1 clove finely chopped garlic, 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt, 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin and 1/4 teaspoon ground cayenne pepper.

Step 3: With damp hands, divide the meat mixture and roll into 16 (1-ounce) balls. Slide each onto a cinnamon stick and press into a 2-inch-long blimp stationed at one end; stick and meat together will look like a child's drawing of a tree. Drizzle each with a little olive oil.

Step 4: Heat a grill to high, or set the oven to broil. Grill kebabs directly over high heat or broil about 4 inches from the flame, turning frequently, until browned and cooked through, about 8 minutes.

Step 5: These kebabs are nice either plain or served with mint dip.