Would You Eat This 3-Course Thanksgiving Dinner on a Pizza?

Krave It Sandwich Shop and Eatery, located in Bayside, Queens, in New York City, serves some of the wildest pizzas you’ll ever encounter. But they’ve really outdone themselves this time: In honor of Thanksgiving, they’ve rolled out a pizza that’s topped with a layer of mozzarella cheese, mashed sweet potatoes, mini marshmallows, stuffing (or dressing), and sliced fresh-roasted turkey. Swirls of gravy and cranberry sauce complete the feast-on-a-slice.

A post shared by KRAVE IT (@krave_it) on Nov 21, 2017 at 11:00am PST



Called the Cran-Slam, it sells for $40 per pie, or $5 per slice. If you want to sample it, you’ll have to do it soon; the pie is only available this week.

Believe it or not, this type of pizza isn’t too out of the ordinary at Krave. Other offerings include the Desi Boy (tandoori chicken, tikka masala sauce, fresh mozzarella, paneer, jalapeños, and fresh cilantro); Krave it FCW (fried chicken, waffles, sharp Cheddar, and maple syrup); Homer Simpson (meatballs, bacon, glazed cronuts, Cheddar, and maple syrup); and Love at First Sight (Buffalo chicken mac and cheese, Cool Ranch Doritos, and ranch dressing.

Think this stacks up with the 101 best pizzas in America?