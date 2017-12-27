Move Over, Pumpkin Spice. Winter’s Best New Seasonal Flavors Have Arrived

Nothing says winter quite like a seasonal latte, spiked hot toddy, or festive Champagne cocktail. And nothing says, “Good riddance, pumpkin-spiced everything” like the two new flavored syrups from Monin, the premium beverage flavor company from France that won the Cheers Small Non- Alcoholic Beverage Supplier of the Year award for nine years in a row. This year’s new cold-weather flavors are Winter Citrus and Caramel Apple Butter.

The rich and buttery Caramel Apple Butter syrup is a blend of natural apple, caramel, and cinnamon flavors for a new cold-weather favorite. It’s equally useful for whipping up hot, iced, and frozen specialty coffee drinks, dessert cocktails, and milkshakes. And in an online survey and taste tests, it’s outscoring Monin’s uber-popular Pumpkin Spice syrup as a new favorite coffee flavor.

And the newest flavor is Winter Citrus Syrup, a balance of clementine, blood orange, and kumquat, combined with a dash of honey and herbal notes of tarragon and rosemary. Use this unique blend for seasonal hot and iced teas (simply brew fresh tea and add to taste), winter cocktails, sangria, and sparking ciders.

Both syrups are made with pure cane sugar and natural flavors, with no artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, or ingredients. Each syrup will satisfy all the diet restrictions as they are allergen free, dairy free, gluten free, Halal, Kosher, non-GMO, and vegan, with one-liter bottles retailing for $11.95.