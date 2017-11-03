Williams Sonoma's Harry Potter Kitchen Line Is Magical

Williams Sonoma has released enchanting cookware for wizards and witches everywhere. It doesn’t matter which Hogwarts house the Sorting Hat put you in, either, because there is a special spatula and apron for those who identify with Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw, and Slytherin.

The assortment is exclusive to Williams Sonoma and was launched just in time for the winter holidays. Each heat-resistant silicone spatula is color-coded and designed to match one of the four houses. One side bears the house’s crest and the flipside reveals the ever iconic golden snitch.

The product’s description reads: “Kitchen wizards can use this magical spatula and show off their house pride while they conjure up treacle tarts, peppermint toads, and Mrs. Weasley’s famous fruitcakes.”





The aprons — which match the spatulas — are available in kid sizes for $24.95 and adult sizes for $39.95. For an extra $9.50, you can even have your initials monogrammed on the front.

These products are “exclusively designed for the daring and chivalrous” members of each Hogwarts house, but are “approved for Muggles,” according to Williams Sonama’s website.





The California-based retailer has even more Harry Potter-themed products in store for 2018. Now if only we could whip up a meal with a flick of the wrist and a few magic words…

