Bad news for spinach-lovers at Whole Foods: Things like your favorite Florentine panini, quinoa salad, and veggie pizza are being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination. Whole Foods announced January 23 that Satur Farms — one of the grocery chain's spinach suppliers — was voluntarily recalling baby spinach and mesclun products for potential contagion.

According to Consumer Reports, health investigators in New York and Florida found that two containers of baby spinach from Satur Farms tested positive for salmonella. The supplier is now recalling 5-ounce, 10-ounce, and 16-ounce “clamshells” of spinach and mesclun, while Whole Foods is recalling 55 prepared food items made with spinach.

Although Whole Foods listed the spinach product recall on their website, the Food and Drug Administration is offering a lengthy list of prepared foods that could be contaminated and should be avoided. It includes trendy-sounding salads, sandwiches, pizzas, wraps, burritos, and healthy bowls from the supermarket chain.

The prepared food items in question were sold in Connecticut, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island. No illnesses have been reported at this time. The Daily Meal has reached out to Whole Foods for more information.

Things like leafy green vegetables, sprouts, broccoli, and processed meats are foods The Daily Meal warned people not to eat during the government shutdown.