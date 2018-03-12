Whole Foods to Offer Joan Nathan Dishes for Passover

In honor of the Jewish holiday Passover, Whole Foods will be partnering with cookbook author Joan Nathan to offer a selection of Jewish cuisine for the holiday. Select recipes from Nathan’s cookbook King Solomon’s Table: A Culinary Exploration of Jewish Cooking from Around the World will be available as a meal for eight that can be pre-ordered in stores and online.

This will be the third time Nathan has partnered with Whole Foods. The supermarket chain has previously sold dishes from King Solomon’s Table for the Jewish High Holy Days and Hanukkah. Nathan produced and hosted the PBS series Jewish Cooking in America and has been honored with multiple awards from the James Beard Foundation and the International Association of Culinary Professionals for her work on the subject of Jewish cuisine.

A post shared by Joan Nathan (@joan_nathan) on Sep 28, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

“I am thrilled to partner with Whole Foods Market to feature some of my favorite recipes for Passover,” Nathan said in a press release for the supermarket chain. “Each dish highlights the diversity of Jewish cuisine, and will be a delicious addition to any Seder table.”

Whole Foods will feature dishes that stem from both Ashkenazi and Sephardic traditions, including double-lemon roast chicken, Sicilian eggplant caponata Jewish-style, fried artichokes Jewish-style, Tunisian carrot salad with cumin, coriander and caraway, spinach with pine nuts and currants, and a Brazilian-style haroset with apples, dates, and cashews.

A post shared by Joan Nathan (@joan_nathan) on Dec 7, 2017 at 9:30am PST

Pre-order begins March 4, with dishes available for pickup March 28 through April 7. That means you can pick up your meal two days before Passover begins on the evening of March 30 or at any other time through the end of the holiday on April 7.

Have no idea what Passover is, the food that’s traditionally served, or even what goes on a Seder plate? Learn more about what it all means, here.