Where to Eat at Vail's Four Seasons Resort and Residences

Nestled at the base of Vail Mountain, the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail is just a short two-hour drive west of Denver along Interstate 70. With modern alpine elegance, the property not only has all the amenities you would expect from a four-star hotel but also some surprising and palate-tempting culinary fare.

As you might expect, service is king at the Four Seasons, from the minute you pull in to park and throughout your visit. The exceptionally well-trained staff greets you with a smile and is genuinely concerned about your comfort and needs. This attentiveness — coupled, of course, with the hotel’s amenities and their rooms, pool, spa, and restaurants — is probably the reason the Four Seasons is currently rated second on TripAdvisor out of all hotels in Vail.

The rooms are well appointed and enjoy views of the mountains, pool, and garden. The beds are plush with an abundance of pillows, and flat-screen high-definition televisions, complimentary basic Wi-Fi, and marble baths are all part of the luxury guest experience.

Of course, all that fresh mountain air, sunshine, and local activities can work up an appetite, and here, they have really put some time and effort into their culinary program. Executive chef Marcus Stewart , who oversees all of the hotel’s dining options, learned his craft at a young age from his grandmother in Andrews, South Carolina. Today, his farm-to-table philosophy is molded from his childhood experiences. He explains, “Just like the vegetables and herbs grown on my grandparents’ organic farm, my passion for cooking is deeply rooted in my Southern upbringing and nostalgic memories, creating Sunday brunches alongside my grandmother.”

Ron Stern

Remedy Bar: Munchie Brunchie

Speaking of brunch, if you arrive on a weekend, then head to the Remedy Bar where you can enjoy their Munchie Brunchie (above). The ambiance is bright and open with floor-to-ceiling windows and a view of the mountains. This is the perfect place to relax and enjoy Stewart’s creations. You can choose from the smoked salmon tater tot waffle with caviar, shaved egg, tomato, red onion, capers, and crème fraîche ($16) or an açai bowl made with quinoa, banana, kiwi, apple, and berries ($12). The most popular, however, is his French Countryman Benedict prepared with poached eggs, country ham, MouCo Brie, and red-eye hollandaise ($14).

Of course, no brunch would be complete without adult beverages, and Remedy offers a bottomless special mix Bloody Mary bar featuring Buffalo Trace Wheatley craft vodka. Toppings include pickled okra, peppers, seared Spam (I know just try it!), and shrimp ($25).

Flame: Classic Steakhouse

With vaulted ceilings, dark wood accents, and leather seating, Flame is the hotel’s iconic steakhouse, where you can enjoy what they describe as family-style “fun dining” in a beautiful setting with views of Vail Mountain. Many of the portions here are large and meant to be shared so that everyone can try a little bit of everything.

Start with a cocktail and then sample either a hot or cold appetizer such as the guajillo pepper jelly glazed pork belly ($16) or one of their longstanding house favorites, Rocky Mountain elk corn dogs with grainy mustard sauce and smoked tomato ketchup ($15).

Then, move on to their steaks, and here, you will have splendid choices — from grass-fed wagyu beef from 7x Cattle Company to a dry-aged 24-ounce T-bone or a grain-fed cut. Your choices don’t stop there; you can then select from six house-created rubs and sauces, including “F-1,” their own version of A-1 Steak Sauce.

Part of the fun experience here is that there is showmanship to the presentation. Your steak comes via a trolley, and they carve your meat tableside on a butcher block, which also serves as your plate.

They have a large assortment of sides such as the Parmesan creamed spinach ($12) or crispy Brussels sprouts with kimchi ($12).

One thing’s for certain: You won’t leave hungry. But do save room for dessert although you may face another difficult choice — from their “You Only Live Once” chocolate soufflé ($18) to the new piña colada bananas Foster ($18).

For the ultimate in decadence, go for their signature Haute Chocolate, made with melted Swiss chocolate and possibly a chocoholic’s best friend. This drink is presented in a china cup with a lattice of chocolate and a house-made marshmallow and Chantilly cream. Steaming liquid cocoa is then poured over the top, and the whole thing dissolves and combines into a decadent and rich drink to savor ($16 for one; $28 for two).

A post shared by Four Seasons Resort Vail (@fsvail) on Jul 8, 2017 at 1:31pm PDT

Poolside Dining: Drinks, Sandwiches, and Snacks

With views of the mountains laden with aspen trees, the hotel’s pool bar is a cool refuge in which to enjoy the heated water and food and drinks. They have a selection of cocktails, local craft brews, lagers, and wines as well as ciders and hot chocolate.

Menu selections include everything from chips and salsa ($10) to fish tacos featuring ancho-rubbed mahi-mahi ($21) to their Remedy Burger made with 7x Farms wagyu beef ($14/ $16).

The Four Seasons Resort and Residences are located just a short walking distance from Vail Village, where you can shop and explore this charming town at any time of the year. The staff at this property does everything they can to ensure that you have a wonderful stay, including incorporating technology into the guest experience. Their convenient app lets you make dining or spa reservations, view resort activities, access concierge services, and even customize your sleeping experience.

FTC Disclosure: This was a sponsored visit; however, all opinions herein are the author’s.