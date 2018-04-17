Vegemite
iStock
Where Can You Find Vegemite in the US?

If you really want to, that is

Are you an Aussie admirer? Or just a British or Australian expat craving a taste of home with a spread of Vegemite on toast? If so, you may be wondering: Where can you find Vegemite in the U.S.? Fortunately, there are plenty of ways to get that salty spread — even delivered to your door.

More on Australia

Everyone’s first one-stop shop Amazon sells the yeast extract in sizes from a small tube of concentrate to the two-pack family size. Prime delivery can bring that malty umami-bomb to your door in two days or less.

For those with a more urgent need (an unexpected visitor for tea, perhaps?), a local store is probably the best, fastest bet. World Market, a chain with over 250 locations nationwide that (not surprisingly) specializes in world products, sells international food products including Vegemite alongside its furniture and lamps.

If you’re really in a pinch for your Vegemite fix, check out a British specialty store. Although Marmite might not be the exact same, the British version of the yeast extract spread may work to satiate the craving. That’s the danger of traveling (or moving) away from home: Sometimes there’s a local taste or product that’s impossible reproduce.

