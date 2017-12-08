Where to Brunch in New York City Right Now

New Yorkers, one of the most diverse populations in the country, all have one thing in common – a love of brunch. With so many options in the Big Apple, it’s hard to narrow down the can’t-miss restaurants of the season. Whether there are new menu items, trending cuisines or Instagram-worthy atmospheres, restaurants in New York are always pushing their dining experiences to the next level. From classic eggs to Asian fusion, here are the best NYC brunch spots to indulge in right now.

Wild Son

Located in the West Village, the Wild Son serves some of the tastiest and guilt-free brunches in the city. With vegan options, fresh green apple juice, cold-brew coffee, unique breakfast sandwiches and more, the Wild Son has something for everyone. You must try the buttermilk pancakes with fresh berries and turmeric butter or the egg sammie. There’s an equal mix of hearty and health-conscious choices, great for vegetarians, carnivores, and vegans alike.

Miss Paradis

Miss Paradis is a one of the trendiest places to brunch right now. Located in SoHo, the restaurant’s menu offers a great mix of options: burrata, veggie burgers, French toast, and acai bowls to name a few. Diners can choose from various smoothie combinations, such as the “Fullpower” with lychee, coconut puree, banana, and elderflower or the “Passionista” that’s made with passion fruit, mango, and mint.



Egg Shop Egg Shop

Egg Shop

Want eggs for brunch? Well, we have the obvious choice. At the Egg Shop, you will find everything from fancy Benedicts to steak and eggs. While there, order the “brunchkins”, a cinnamon-bacon-bread-pudding-donut-ball, and you won’t be disappointed. Want eggs for dinner, too? They have that.

BoCaphe

BoCaphe boasts quirky decor with French-influenced Vietnamese fare. To avoid the more standard brunch fare, head here for the rice noodle salads, fresh spring rolls, bao burgers, and more. In this intimate and cozy joint, you pair your brunch with delicious cocktails, such as pink mojitos, bloody mangos, and more.

Poco

For the ultimate boozy brunch spot, head to Poco. On the weekend, guests can choose an entrée with their choice of unlimited mimosas, bloody Marys and sangrias, all for $33. Our favorites are guacamole Benedict, pulled chicken sandwich and truffle mushroom omelette.

Loosie’s Kitchen

In South Williamsburg, head to Loosie’s Kitchen, an amazing brunch spot with homemade biscuits, eggs, and pastries. It may be hard to choose since there are so many quality options, but go for the Nashville hot chicken sandwich, Loosie’s fried chicken and waffles, or – on the healthier side – the grain bowl. Next door, Loosie’s Cafe is a cute greenery-filled hangout spot with lots of matcha drinks, wine, and sandwiches.

Hanoi House

Hanoi House recently launched its brunch menu this summer. Highlights of Hanoi House’s new menu includes Bun Rieu Cua, a super delicious crab and tomato soup with pork, breakfast crepes, avocado and coconut dishes, pork belly baguettes and a Vietnamese staple, egg coffee.



Lindsay Stein Flex Mussels' savory doughnuts

Flex Mussels

With locations in the Upper East Side and the West Village, Flex Mussels remains a trending brunch spot for New Yorkers. Deciding what to order? Besides the fresh mussels, you must try the savory donuts sampler that includes four donuts filled with scallion, jalapeno cheddar, maple bacon, and smoked salmon cream cheese filling.

Don't want to leave the house? Whip up a quiche at home: