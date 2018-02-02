What's the Best Meat to Use in a Philly Cheese Steak?

A Philly cheesesteak is a nearly perfect sandwich. It can be as simple as thin-sliced steak topped with cheese, or it can be kicked up with the addition of onions, peppers, mushrooms, and any other topping you can think of. The type of cheese used is also up to you – most shops in Philadelphia will let you cheese between American, Cheez Whiz, provolone, and maybe mozzarella, but you can use whatever cheese you like and the results will still be great. The bread should be a large and fresh roll, and the steak, if you can find it, should be thinly sliced ribeye.

Cheesesteak meat is one department where you really shouldn’t be cheap. The fat content of the ribeye, plus the fact that it’s very thinly sliced, makes it ideal in a cheesesteak for several reasons. One: It’s an incredibly flavorful cut, so you’ll definitely taste the beef. Two: It’s very tender, and won’t toughen up and be impossible to bite once cooked. Three: The fat will melt into the meat as it’s cooking, basting it and boosting the flavor and tenderness factor.

Though you technically could use any type of meat in a cheesesteak, if you ask Philly natives what the best cut is, they’ll tell you it’s ribeye. You can always make one on your own, but we suggest you pick one up at America's best cheesesteak shops.