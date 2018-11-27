As the holiday season arrives, most of us prepare to be overwhelmed with festive parties and family dinners. For millions of people, though, the holidays just mean more hunger. The USDA estimated that "11.8 percent (15 million) of U.S. households were food insecure at some time during 2017." The very real and preventable existence of hunger in America — and worldwide — is something that should be on the forefront of everyone’s minds, not just during the holidays, of course, but especially now.

55 Things You Can Do to Fight Hunger in America

Helping others doesn't have to be hard; it can be as easy as clipping coupons, using certain apps, or purchasing things you would buy normally like cereal or holiday gifts. There are also more ambitious projects to become involved in, like leading a grocery store tour or creating a community vegetable garden.

This list is meant to be a jumping-off point to get your ideas flowing. We’d love to hear your feedback and learn about the organizations you’re involved with, or let us know if there are unique opportunities in your town.

At the end of the day, we are all connected. Let the approaching holiday season be a turning point — a reminder that hunger is a year-round issue. When it comes to making a difference, every little bit helps.