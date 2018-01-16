krispy kreme
Vote for the Next Krispy Kreme Glazed Doughnut Flavor

The flavor will come alive in stores this spring

For the first time in history, Krispy Kreme is letting fans decide on the next all-new glazed doughnut flavor. From January 16 through January 22, people can vote for blueberry, caramel, maple, or lemon. The winning variety will hit participating shops nationwide this spring.

“In 2017, our fans responded with tremendous enthusiasm regarding how we innovated around our Original Glazed Doughnut. We turned it green for St. Patrick’s Day. We eclipsed it with mouth-watering chocolate glaze for the total solar eclipse. And we sweetened it with warm gingerbread molasses to create a new holiday glazed favorite,” Krispy Kreme chief marketing officer Jackie Woodward said in a release.

“To begin this year, we’re tapping that enthusiasm and mobilizing that engagement to make our fans full-fledged innovation partners,” she continued. “It’s an unprecedented step for Krispy Kreme as a brand and enhances what is already an awesome doughnut experience for our customers.”

Doughnut devotees can cast one vote each day at www.voteforglaze.com. The winning flavor will be announced January 25. For more on the North Carolina-based shop, here are 15 things you didn’t know about Krispy Kreme.

