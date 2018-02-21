Vegan Coconut Yogurt Endorsed by Nigella Lawson Recalled for Containing Dairy

The celebrity-endorsed vegan coconut yogurt company Co Yo is recalling its products in the U.K. after finding they contained trace amounts of dairy. In a statement posted to Twitter and Instagram, the brand said it works hard to keep both its products and factory dairy-free, and that the source of contamination was a third-party supplier. A Co Yo spokesperson told The Daily Meal that the recall does not affect any of the company's products sold in the U.S.

The plant-based business is working with the U.K. government's Food Standards Agency to pull all potentially tainted products from store shelves and has terminated its relationship with the supplier allegedly responsible for the recall. Customers with any flavor of Co Yo yogurts with a “use by” date of March 16 or before are urged to throw away the products or return them to their place of purchase for a full refund.

We are so devastated to say traces of dairy has been found in our CO YO products. If you have any CO YO products with a Use By date earlier than the 16.03.18 please contact your store for a full refund. We are here to answer any questions and are so sorry for the inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/3gNRx7ozFH — coyo.uk (@coyo_uk) February 20, 2018

The (ostensibly) vegan, paleo, and certified Kosher snack has been endorsed by a handful of big U.K. names including Fearne Cotton, Boy George, Ella Woodward, and Nigella Lawson. Lawson used the yogurt in recipes in her book Simply Nigella, reported BBC.com, and and she has mentioned the brand on Twitter.

Cosy lunch in the office - warming bean stew with extra spice, crunchy corn chips and a dollop of @coyo_uk coconut yoghurt ✨✨✨ Winter fuel at its best! pic.twitter.com/lKy1EllP79 — Deliciously Ella (@DeliciouslyElla) January 3, 2018

