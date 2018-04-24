Trump’s First State Dinner Features Lamb and Jambalaya, Not the Burgers He Suggested on Campaign Trail

Donald Trump is hosting French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte for a state dinner in Washington, D.C., and there are no meatloaf sandwiches in sight. The Don, Melania, and an intimate group of 150 people — sans celebrities and bipartisan congressmen — will dine on French-inspired American fare prepared by longtime White House executive chef Cristeta Comerford.

During the first course, guests will see goat cheese gateau, tomato jam, buttermilk biscuit crumbles, and young lettuces. The second course consists of spring lamb, burnt cipollini soubise, and Carolina Gold rice jambalaya. And for dessert: nectarine tart and crème fraîche ice cream. Everything will be eaten off china from the Clinton and Bush eras, with American silver from the White House Collection — from Tiffany & Co. and S. Kirk & Sons.

What's for dinner tonight? Hope you like rack of lamb (carré d'agneau). (Pool photo by @albamonica) pic.twitter.com/akcZYJUR0k — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) April 24, 2018

State Dinner wines pic.twitter.com/TZ0SwJ88hM — Jessica Sidman (@jsidman) April 23, 2018

Although they’ve butted heads quite often in the past, José Andrés voiced his approval for the menu on Twitter.

“Dear @realDonaldTrump @FLOTUS @MELANIATRUMP Menu looks great! Remember to honor Honoré Julien who was the first known French chef at the White House and Virginia wines, that are full of French influence,” the humanitarian-chef wrote on Twitter.

Dear @realDonaldTrump @FLOTUS @MELANIATRUMP Menu looks great! Remember to honor Honoré Julien who was the first known French chef at the White House and Virginia wines, that are full of French influence.... https://t.co/TGxigXb4pa — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) April 23, 2018

As far as wines go, invitees will wet their whistles with a chardonnay vinted by Domaine Serene and a pinot noir from Domaine Drouhin, both located in Oregon but drawing heavily from French influences. Schramsberg Demi-Sec Crémant will also be offered. The dessert wine has been served at White House dinners and ceremonies on several occasions in the past.

While most people would jump at the chance to eat at this dinner, two years ago, 45 proposed much simpler fare.

“We shouldn’t have dinners at all,” then-candidate Trump told a crowd in Atlanta, according to NBC News. “We should be eating a hamburger on a conference table.”

This doesn’t come as much of a surprise, considering his adoration for fast-food fare. Trump loves Big Macs and Quarter Pounders, but the 21 Burger — cooked well-done and topped with American cheese — from 21 Club is reportedly his all-time favorite. To see what else our president likes to munch on, here’s a complete guide to Donald Trump’s favorite foods.