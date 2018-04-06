Wendy’s debuted its latest “Smart 55” restaurant in Portsmouth, Virginia. The smaller, sleeker model features an open interior and modern design with seating for nearly 60 people at tables and booths, yet covers only 2,600 square feet.

Nation’s Restaurant News reports that the new “Smart Design Platform” costs about $300,000 less to build than the chain’s traditional unit. It also leaves a smaller carbon footprint by implementing low-energy heating and air conditioning units, LED lighting, and energy-saving kitchen equipment.

While traditional standalone Wendy’s restaurants require at least an acre of space to build, the new designs can be squeezed into as little as a quarter of an acre.



Courtesy of Wendy's



Starbucks is also experimenting with miniature shops. The coffee chain recently built its forty-fifth premade modular café, which was easily picked up by a crane, moved to a flatbed trailer, and driven down the street to a brand new location. The 450-square-foot building, which was made from recycled shipping container parts, was created as part of Starbucks' commitment to go green.