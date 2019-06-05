Tim Hortons Is Selling a Caramel-Filled Churro Doughnut

National Doughnut Day is upon us, and to celebrate, one of the best coffee chains in America will offer a churro in doughnut form. The unofficial holiday lands on June 7, which is when participating Tim Hortons restaurants are to launch the Honey Cruller Donut. The limited-time offering is filled with caramel and dusted with cinnamon sugar.

On June 12, the twisty-turny ring-shaped pastry will roll out to Tim Hortons outposts nationally. It costs $1.19 a pop, though pricing may vary. If you don’t live near a Timmy Ho’s, rest assured that regular churros can still be found far and wide at theme parks and in New York City subway stations.



Courtesy of Tim Hortons

National Doughnut Day is observed on the first Friday of June every year. It was created by the Salvation Army in Chicago in 1938 to honor members (called “doughnut lassies”) who prepared the pastry for soldiers during World War I. Today, the occasion is used to raise awareness and money for the charity.

Other doughnut-themed holidays include International Jelly-Filled Doughnut Day on June 8 and National Cream-Filled Doughnut Day on September 14. To be honest, do you really need an excuse to eat dessert? Make every day a holiday and sink your teeth into the best doughnut in your state.