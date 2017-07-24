Three Varieties of Bush’s Baked Beans Are Being Recalled

If you’ve bought a big can of Bush’s baked beans lately, you might want to check to see if it’s being recalled. Three varieties of 28-ounce cans of Bush’s beans — Brown Sugar Hickory, Country Style, and Original — are subject to a voluntary recall due to “potentially defective side seams on the cans,” the company’s chairman of the board, Drew Everett, said in a release.

No illnesses or any other negative consequences have been reported, and the problem was quickly identified and corrected, but the company is urging consumers to dispose of the cans immediately even if they don’t look or smell spoiled. All affected cans are 28-ounces and have a “Best By” date of June 2019, and the UPC codes are as follows:

Brown Sugar Hickory: 00039400019770

Country Style: 00039400019749

Original: 00039400016144

The cans are in the process of being removed from grocery store shelves. For more information, you can call Bush’s consumer relations department at 1-800-590-3797.

