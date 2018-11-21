  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Products
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Products

This Thanksgiving Pizza Is Turkey Day Goals

By
Editor
Texans can get their hands on a slice through November 23
thanksgiving pizza
Photo modified: istockphoto

Gobble gobble.

If you’re looking to veer off the beaten path of a traditional Thanksgiving meal, or you just need something to do with all those next-day leftovers, why not throw it all on a pizza? One local pizzeria chain in Texas is serving up a Turkey Day pie and, unsurprisingly, the owner says the pizza has become a local favorite.

The Best Unusual Pizzas in America

Melissa Maese Goldberg, who runs The Pizza Joint in El Paso, Texas, appeared in a segment on “Good Morning America” to briefly talk about the coveted Thanksgiving pizza called The Feast, which the shop has been making for eight years. It doesn't have tomato sauce or cheese, but it does have all the holiday fixings, including deep-fried turkey, cranberry sauce, fried onion rings, stuffing and French-style green beans

According to Ivonne, an assistant manager of The Pizza Joint, some customers are skeptical of trying the creative dish. While speaking to local TV station Telemundo48, she said, “There are people who say, ‘No, it does not look very good’ — and then they try it and they like it.”

We’re onboard with El Paso resident Alexander Ray Guzman, who took to The Pizza Joint’s Facebook page to write: “Better get my sweatpants ready.”

Related
The 12 People You’ll Share the Table With at Every Thanksgiving Gallery101 Best Pizzas in America for 2018 Ranking10 Monstrous Burgers Around the World GalleryThe Best Food and Drink in Texas for 2018 Gallery

The seasonal special is available by the slice or whole pizza now until November 23. If you’re inspired to get the most out of leftovers by turning them into your own version of this festive ‘za, play it safe with these guidelines on how long each Thanksgiving dish actually lasts before it spoils.

Click for slideshow
15 Vintage Thanksgiving Dishes You Should Cook This Year Gallery