Taco Bell has introduced a new nacho fry-inspired item to its menu, and it’s the chain’s fieriest dish yet. The mouth-searing snack is called “Steak Rattlesnake Fries,” and it’s perfect for fans of Taco Bell’s super popular nacho fries, steak fiends, and anyone who enjoys chugging a large beverage after a couple of spicy bites.

Steak Rattlesnake Fries — a name that is a glaring missed opportunity to introduce “Rattle-Steak Fries” — consists of a base of “boldly” (meaning super) spicy seasoned fries, topped with Taco Bell’s marinated steak, nacho cheese sauce, creamy jalapeño sauce, and a ton of spicy cut up jalapeños.

Our West Coast editor Lily Rose tried the fry dish and found it to be seriously tasty, but also seriously hot. Like, hotter than eating a whole bag of Xxtra Hot Flamin Hot Cheetos and not having any water to wash it down with. Those sliced jalapeños do not play!

For those daring to try Steak Rattlesnake Fries, Taco Bell is selling the snack for $2.99 as an a la carte option, or guests can order it “burrito style” and have their spicy french fry mélange wrapped in a flour tortilla. The fiery fry feast is only available for a limited time, which is good, because too much spicy food can lead to stomach aches and acid reflux.