taco bell french toast
Courtesy of Taco Bell
Taco Bell Is Testing a French Toast Taco Filled With Scrambled Eggs

The chain is also trialing the Queso Quesarito

Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries might be on their way out, but two other items are on their way in. The Tex-Mex chain is testing a deuce of brand-new munchies in select markets starting April 5 for a limited time only. If they prove successful, customers could see a nationwide rollout.

Dayton, Ohio — say hello to the French Toast Chalupa. This breakfast taco is built with a fluffy, cinnamon-flavored shell filled with scrambled eggs, bacon or sausage crumbles, and a side of syrup. This sweet and savory snack costs about as money as it takes to wash your clothes at the laundromat: $2.49.

Courtesy of Taco Bell


Furthermore, Taco Bell is trialing the Queso Quesarito in Birmingham, Alabama. This cheesy burrito is made with two tortillas, queso sauce, seasoned rice, ground beef, creamy chipotle sauce, and sour cream. The suggested retail price for the item is $2.99.

Courtesy of Taco Bell


While these eats are still in the testing stage, customers will be seeing the Triple Melt Burrito and Triple Melt Nachos on menu boards nationwide. Each item launched on April 5 and costs only $1 — part of Taco Bell’s commitment to roll out 20 new dollar menu items this year. For more on the California-based brand that wants you to live más, here are 9 things you didn’t know about Taco Bell.

