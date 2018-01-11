The Swiss government is cracking down on animal cruelty by making sure lobsters are knocked out cold before being submersed into boiling water. Lobsters “will now have to be stunned before they are put to death,” according to a government order obtained by The Guardian. As of March 1, 2018, “the practice of plunging live lobsters into boiling water, which is common in restaurants, is no longer permitted.”

The move comes after some scientists and animal rights activists have claimed that crustaceans have sophisticated nervous systems and can feel phenomenal pain when boiled alive. Author and London-based researcher Jonathan Birch says this killing process often takes 10 minutes — during which the lifeform “writhes around and sheds its limbs.”

On the other hand, electrocution reportedly takes a mere 10 seconds “and is probably as humane as it gets,” Birch claims.

In addition to the prohibition on pre-death boiling, the Swiss government will ban transportation of live crustaceans on ice or in icy water. Instead, they must “always be held in their natural environment.”

While these orders have not been implemented stateside, there are still other, more humane ways to off your lobster.