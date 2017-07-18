Sushi Meets Southern Comfort for an Explosion of Flavors in Austin

A local hotspot on the Burnet Road restaurant row in Austin, the Peached Tortilla is a food truck turned brick and mortar dream come true. The mobile version is a crowd favorite during the city’s biggest live music concert festivals including South by Southwest (SXSW) and Austin City Limits (ACL) and has been featured on the 101 Top Food Trucks in the U.S. by The Daily Meal, and the executive chef, Eric Silverstein, was recognized as one of the “Top 30 Up and Coming Chefs in America” by Plate magazine.

As with the food truck, the menu for the fixed location consists of Southern comfort food with an Asian twist. The restaurant is a casual diner with an interesting ordering process. There are colorful papers and pencils displayed on the tables. Each individual fills out an order sheet. The four preparations are taco, tostada, bowl, or salad. The taco section includes fascinating Asian flavors like chicken pad thai, bánh mì, and Korean steak, and chips are to be dipped in interesting fusion sauces such as the kimchi queso. But one dish is a must-try: the ahi poke tostada. It is a cool, crisp, colorful, and savory tower of bright red ahi tuna, avocado, cucumber, cabbage, green onion, wasabi mayo, and furikake. It’s like sushi meets Southern for an explosion of flavor.

Gilberto Solis, one of the restaurant’s partners, joined the Peached Tortilla in 2013. He is a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu in Austin, Texas.

The Daily Meal: When did you start the food truck business?

Gilberto Solis: We started to roam the streets of Austin in 2010.

What’s the story behind the restaurant name?

Eric Silverstein is the restaurant founder and is a lawyer turned chef. He was born in Tokyo, but grew up in Atlanta, where he learned about Southern cuisine. Georgia is well known for its peaches. This combination of cultures and cuisines was how the Peached Tortilla concept came about.

Describe the Peached Tortilla in just three simple words.

Hospitable Asian fusion.

