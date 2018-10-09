These ‘Stranger Things’ Candies Are the Spookiest Halloween Treats

“Stranger Things” buffs can Netflix and chill this Halloween with a new line of creepy candies inspired by the Emmy-nominated sci-fi series. Thankfully, you won’t have to battle any shadow monsters in the Upside-Down to get your hands on these sweet treats. They’re available exclusively at It’Sugar locations across the United States — no Demogorgons allowed.

Residents of Hawkins and fans elsewhere can now satisfy their sweet tooth with Eleven’s favorite life-size gummy waffle (topped with a pat of faux butter), a carton of malted milk balls with a “missing” campaign for poor ol’ Barb on the side, edible slime from the Upside-Down, a gummy pollywog (aka “Dart”), old-school PEZ dispensers, gummy letters (like the ones Joyce Byers uses to communicate with Will), chocolate and fruity lollipops featuring Eleven, Will Byers, Mike Wheeler, Dustin Henderson, and Lucas Sinclair in cute cartoon form.













It'Sugar is also selling "Stranger Things" T-shirts — including a vintage-looking one from Hawkins Middle School AV Club — board games, pins and other souvenirs from the series. The "Stranger Things" collection is available in stores and online now.