Beloved East Coast grocery store chain Stew Leonard’s has sponsored an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the largest cheese sculpture. On November 29 and 30, professional dairy sculptor Sarah “The Cheese Lady” Kaufmann carved a 5-foot-tall, 4,013-pound block of award-winning cheddar from Henning's Wisconsin Cheese at the chain’s newest location in East Meadow, New York. The end result was a 3,462 pound mammoth engraved with the grocer’s cheesy store policy: Rule one, the customer is always right. Rule two, if the customer is ever wrong, reread rule one.

All 551 pounds of cheese trimmings were used to make grilled cheese sandwiches, which were given out to customers free of charge while Kaufmann was carving her big yellow masterpiece. The sculpture itself will be divided for sale between Stew Leonard’s six stores in New York and Connecticut.

A representative of Guinness World Records told The Daily Meal that the organization has received an application for the attempt, but that the team is not currently in a position to confirm whether or not Kauffman has achieved her goal. The review process can take up to 15 weeks to complete, as nearly 1,000 applications are submitted each week from across the globe.

The current record holder is The Melt sandwich shop in Hollywood, California. Their cheese sculpture weighed in at 1,524 pounds and was achieved on September 18, 2015. Before that, Kaufmann actually held the title for a 925-pound sculpture carved at the Wisconsin State Fair in West Allis on August 14, 2011. Now that’s a lot of cheese — but believe it or not, it’s not the craziest thing ever spotted at the state fair.