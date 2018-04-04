Stephen Hawking succumbed to ALS on March 14, but he’s still giving back to people in need. The world-famous physicist footed the bill for a three-course Easter lunch for 50 homeless Britons on the day of his funeral. According to Metro U.K., the meal was served by FoodCycle at Wesley Methodist Church in Cambridge where tables were adorned with flowers and a note that read, “Today’s lunch is a gift from Stephen. From the Hawking family.”

FoodCycle is a nonprofit with 36 locations across the U.K. that regularly provide food to people who struggle to make ends meet. The philanthropy was founded in 2010 and serves about 1,000 meals per week using surplus food.

Thank you to the family of #StephenHawking for so generously supporting today's @FoodCycleCamb lunch in his memory... pic.twitter.com/rStJimtVJ5 — Alex Collis (@AlexCollisCam) March 31, 2018

“We’re so grateful to the Hawking family for their generous donation so we could give our guests an extra special #Easter meal yesterday. We had a little cheer in honour of #StephenHawking before tucking in,” the charity wrote on Twitter.

We're so grateful to the Hawking family for their generous donation so we could give our guests an extra special #Easter meal yesterday. We had a little cheer in honour of #StephenHawking before tucking in. #Cambridge #community #lovefoodhatewaste #alltogether pic.twitter.com/ali61X06iE — FoodCycle Cambridge (@FoodCycleCamb) April 1, 2018

Many others were moved by the selfless act. Several people on Twitter even claimed they were moved to tears.

“And I’m crying. We will never be so lucky to have someone like him every again. He was truly one of a kind,” @_RogueCat_ said.

And I’m crying 😭 we will never be so lucky to have someone like him ever again. He was truly one of a kind. https://t.co/XtIBcoSlpl — 😸RogueCat😸 (@_RogueCat_) April 2, 2018

“A wonderful gesture, from a remarkable man,” Cambridge News wrote.

A wonderful gesture, from a remarkable man https://t.co/NXiRAzJHpU — Cambridge News (@CambridgeNewsUK) April 2, 2018

“Moved to tears by this generosity from the family of #StephenHawking – to think of others at such a sad time is incredible. Our guests were v.happy to enjoy their lunch ‘on Stephen,’” @VibhutiJatel said.

Moved to tears by this generosity from the family of #StephenHawking - to think of others at such a sad time is incredible. Our guests were v.happy to enjoy their lunch "on Stephen" #Cambridge #community https://t.co/MmPEM90oHT — Vibhuti Patel (@VibhutiJPatel) April 1, 2018

Elsewhere, over 1,000 people lined the streets of Cambridge as Hawking’s casket made its way to his funeral at Great St. Mary’s Church. The late cosmologist passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 76. He is survived by his children, Robert, Lucy, and Tim, who at the time of their father’s passing, quoted him in a statement saying, “’It would not be much of a universe if it wasn’t home to the people you love.’ We will miss him forever.”

Professor Hawking was a brilliant scientist and humanitarian who many admired for his intelligence and heart. While we can only imagine being half the person he was, we’ll start by practicing these 15 nice things people should say more often.