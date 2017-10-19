Snickers Will Be Releasing 3 Wild Flavors in Summer 2018

In June 2018, Mars will release new Snickers bars as a part of their “Hunger Bars” campaign. In conjunction with their popular ad tagline — “Eat a Snickers. You’re not you when you’re hungry.” — the brand is launching three new flavors, each of which is associated with a hunger symptom labeled on the outside of the packaging.

According to the company’s website, “Espresso” Snickers bars are for people who are irritable, “Salty & Sweet” bars are for those who are indecisive, and “Fiery” bars are for fans who may be feeling a bit wimpy. Each bar will feature the classic recipe — peanuts and caramel covered in milk chocolate — except with espresso, hot pepper, and salted-caramel infused nougat.

“Snickers knows that when you’re hungry, you lose your flavor and turn into your less desirable self,” senior brand manager Michael Italia said in a press release. “Our new flavors paired with hunger symptoms provide an extended dimension to show how Snickers ultimately satisfies when hunger strikes.”

Last year around this time, Snickers launched a similar Hunger Bar promotion in partnership with the NFL, swapping 26 football-related “symptoms” with the brand name — labels included words like “Sacked,” “Snappy,” and “Sidelined.” You can still find these candies at retailers through December 2017.

