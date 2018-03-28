Two Shake Shack employees in Marlton, New Jersey, is getting some deserved recognition after a customer demanded to have a word with the cook who flipped his burger. In a 30-second clip uploaded to Twitter, Marcus Jeffers is seen eating with a friend — burger in hand, crinkly fries on deck. After readjusting his glasses, he heads to the front counter and shouts, “YO! Who made this burger?” Bystanders look on nervously.

Jeffers continues to demand answers about who made his meal, leading employees to briefly investigate. Two cooks named Jason and Mike finally come forward, and the inquiring customer points to them and smiles. In a slightly lower tone of voice, he yells, “Jason, you killin’ it man! Mike too!” The crowd bursts into cheers and everybody claps.

The viral video — captioned “when the customer service and food is ON POINT” — currently has over 7 million views, some of which were from Shake Shack, which responded to the post, writing, “On point is what we aim for.”

On point is what we aim for. 🙌 https://t.co/jPzlMHi89y — SHAKE SHACK (@shakeshack) March 26, 2018

