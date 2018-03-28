  1. Home
Shake Shack Customer Unexpectedly Praises Burger Cook in Viral Video

‘YO! Who made this burger?’
shake shack viral video
Screenshot: Twitter

Two Shake Shack employees in Marlton, New Jersey, is getting some deserved recognition after a customer demanded to have a word with the cook who flipped his burger. In a 30-second clip uploaded to Twitter, Marcus Jeffers is seen eating with a friend — burger in hand, crinkly fries on deck. After readjusting his glasses, he heads to the front counter and shouts, “YO! Who made this burger?” Bystanders look on nervously.

more fast food

Jeffers continues to demand answers about who made his meal, leading employees to briefly investigate. Two cooks named Jason and Mike finally come forward, and the inquiring customer points to them and smiles. In a slightly lower tone of voice, he yells, “Jason, you killin’ it man! Mike too!” The crowd bursts into cheers and everybody claps.

The viral video — captioned “when the customer service and food is ON POINT” — currently has over 7 million views, some of which were from Shake Shack, which responded to the post, writing, “On point is what we aim for.”

For more on the New York-based company that once sold Will & Grace-inspired milkshakes, here are 10 things you didn’t know about Shake Shack.

