Shake Shack Has a New Line of Plush Toys and It’s Seriously Too Cute

If you’re desperate for gift ideas for the fast food fan in your life, listen up. Kidrobot has released an adorable line of Shake Shack plush toys just in time for the holiday season. Fans can order a burger or crinkle fries with ketchup.

The burger, an 8-inch-tall plush with googly eyes and a dashed smile, comes with lettuce and cheese in a removable Shake Shack wrapper for $14.99. The fries, which feature the same facial features and price-tag, come in a Shake Shack branded fry basket (each is removable) along with a side of smiling ketchup.



Kidrobot

Each toy is part of Kidrobot’s “Yummy World” line, which features a selection of cartoonish food items — soft serve ice cream, burritos, pizza, rainbow gummy worms, and more. Celebrities such as Emma Stone, Mindy Kaling, Seth Rogen, and Katy Perry have all been photographed with Yummy World products.

A post shared by Yummy World (@yummyworldofficial) on Sep 21, 2017 at 11:51am PDT

Shake Shack has been making moves lately in the food-sphere. The chain recently launched Will & Grace-inspired shakes, eel burgers, and a possible partnership with Amazon food delivery. For more on the New York-based burger chain, check out these 10 things you didn’t know about Shake Shack.