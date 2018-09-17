First, Shake Shack sold hot dogs out of a single stand in Madison Square Park. Then, they expanded to sell some of the best burgers, milkshakes and french fries around. Now, every New Yorker’s favorite lunchtime spot is testing a staple of fast-casual restaurants: chicken nuggets.

According to a press release, Shake Shack is finally launching its version of chicken nuggets, Chick’n Bites, at its West Village location and Innovation Kitchen in New York City on September 18. They will then roll out to other locations across the country in October.

Chick’n Bites are exactly what their name implies; they’re crispy pieces of hand-breaded chicken breast made from fresh, never frozen, antibiotic-free chickens. The new nuggets will be available as a six-piece ($4.39) or a 10-piece ($6.39) and will come served with honey mustard or barbecue sauce.





Shake Shack

The Chick'n Bites are cooked sous vide, which sounds incredibly fancy but is just a way of saying that the chicken is put into a vaccum-sealed bag, cooked in temperature-controlled water and then fried. Cooking the chicken this way helps to keep it moist, flavorful and consistent. So you know these nuggets are going to be top-notch.

The news of Chick’n Bites coming to Shake Shack should be no real surprise to fans of this burger chain. Shake Shack first moved into the chicken market with the launch of its Chick’n Shack in summer 2015, and eagle-eyed Shake Shack lovers have been waiting for the news about nuggets ever since. They’ve also expanded their menu with breakfast offerings, chili and veggie burgers in recent years. And until Shake Shack’s Chick’n Bites come to a city near you, whet your appetite with the best fried chicken in America.