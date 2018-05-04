If you’re looking for a place to kick it, don’t even think about the 7-Eleven in Modesto, California. According to The Modesto Bee, the convenience store — located at McHenry and Morris avenues — is blasting classical and opera tunes to keep people from loitering and sleeping in front of the business. Customers won’t hear Bach by the breakfast sandwiches, but lingerers outside in the parking lot will be bedeviled by Brahms.

Apparently the non-confrontational musical method is working, and both customers and employees are claiming they feel safer. Even Manuel Souza, who is homeless, reportedly appreciates the change.

“Once the music started, the riffraff left,” the 47-year-old jokingly told the outlet while he was standing by a tree past the parking lot. “It’s hard to hang out and gossip and joke around.”

With the store’s ever-iconic Big Gulp in hand, he added, “It’s OK with me. I like it.”

It’s unclear which songs are actually being played, but we’re going to assume it’s not Beethoven’s “Moonlight Sonata” because that piece would likely enable a nap. Maybe it’s Mozart’s “Eine kleine Nachtmusik” — a hibernating bear couldn’t tolerate that composition on repeat.

The Daily Meal has reached out to 7-Eleven for comment.