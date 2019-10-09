Trendy Chicago Restaurant ‘Dresses Up’ as Olive Garden for Halloween

In the spirit of Halloween, a comfort food restaurant in Chicago is dressing up as one of America’s favorite chains: Olive Garden. Saint Lou’s Assembly — located at 664 W. Lake St. — is turning into “Saint Olive’s Garden” from Oct. 30 through Nov. 1 and will serve copycat dishes inspired by some of OG’s menu items.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the West Loop location will serve endless breadsticks and its own version of Olive Garden's highly coveted house salad, which features lettuce, tomato, red onion, pepperoncini, black olives, croutons, Italian dressing and as much freshly grated Parmesan as your heart desires. Other limited-edition menu items include spaghetti and meatballs, shrimp scampi carbonara, penne alla vodka, white lasagna, fried raviolo and more.

Wash it all down with housemade Lou-mencello (limoncello), frozen peach Be-Lou-ni (belini) and other Italian beverages. An Aperol spritz perhaps? A negroni?

The restaurant told the Chicago Tribune the new look would include “fake climbing ivy plants, framed photos of the Italian countryside, decorative plates hung from the walls, and of course — a Frank Sinatra-style playlist to make you feel extra saucy.”

Folks in the Windy City looking for an faux Olive Garden fix around Halloween can make a reservation for the occassion on Resy. Those elsewhere can go to a real Olive Garden or play "Fly Me to the Moon" and dine on the best pasta dish in their state.