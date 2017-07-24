Review: Bowled Over by Tasty Options at Beehive Kitchen in Fort Lauderdale

It takes a certain amount of confidence, or perhaps chutzpah, to launch a bowl-based restaurant smack dab next to a Chipotle Mexican Grill. The founders of Beehive Kitchen did just that four months ago, in a strip shopping center on North Andrews Avenue in Fort Lauderdale populated with fast-casual eateries. Beehive’s bowls are more diverse than Chipotle’s, with global influences, quality ingredients and bold seasonings, and they are better. I could eat Beehive’s shredded barbecued pork with wok-seared mushrooms, kale salad and glass noodles every day. Judging by the buzz and long weekday lunch lines, it seems some people from the nearby Cypress Creek office parks do.

Say what you will about the bowl craze sweeping the dining landscape — restaurateurs must regard on-the-go millennials like dogs or zoo animals when it comes to the throw-everything-in-a-biodegradable-trough trend — but it has an audience. Beehive Kitchen plans to open locations in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Coral Springs and Weston, and another bowl-based eatery, Bolay, from Outback Steakhouse co-founder Tim Gannon, recently opened in Pembroke Pines after starting in Palm Beach County. Fresh Kitchen, another bowl restaurant, has sprouted around the state, including in Boca Raton. I do not know and somewhat fear what comes next on the mobility and convenience dining horizon.

