A South Carolina Restaurant Is Using Blow-Up Dolls to Promote Social Distancing

As coronavirus restrictions across the nation begin to ease, restaurants are reopening dine-in services. But with new health regulations in place, restaurant owners — in addition to keeping customers satisfied — must juggle a new task: keeping customers safe.

Chain Restaurants Reopening for Dine-In Services After Coronavirus Pandemic

It was the idea of social distancing and protecting customers that inspired the owners of The Open Hearth in Greenville, South Carolina, to welcome new inflatable guests to their restaurant. Blowup dolls are among the patrons who now dine at this steak and seafood restaurant.



Photo Courtesy Paula Starr Melehes

"I was sitting in my backyard with a couple of neighbors when we got the idea," said Paula Starr Melehes, who owns The Open Hearth along with her husband Jimmy Melehes. "The caution tape [that restaurants used] was so foreboding. At first, we thought we might do mannequins, but they became expensive. Then one of my neighbors mentioned blow-up dolls. I thought to myself, 'Well that might work.'"

She searched through Amazon and quickly found her 10 blow-up dolls — five men and five women without any obscene body parts, all for a reasonable price.

Melehes admitted that, initially, her husband, Jimmy, was not on board the blow-up doll wagon.

"At first my husband was a little reluctant, but I said, 'Jimmy, we have to do something. We've been in business for seven decades and we cannot let it go because of coronavirus.'"

Jimmy agreed. The female dolls were dressed in summer clothing taken from Melehes and a neighbor's closet, and the men — who Melehes described as "quite small" — were dressed in her grandson's clothing.

The blow-up dolls have been arranged around the restaurant to fill empty tables and enforce social distancing mandates. Guests can enjoy their meals six feet part from one another and have a good laugh while they're at it.

"[The blow-up dolls] have lightened the mood in this pandemic," said Melehes. "Every time I pick up a newspaper or anything, it's all foreboding. Customers have found it very funny and have offered to buy them cocktails. [The customers] sit down with them and take pictures."



Photo Courtesy Paula Starr Melehes

And in addition to the blow-up dolls, the owners are also taking extra precautions to keep diners safe.

"The staff wears masks and temperatures are taken," said Melehes. "There's touchless hand sanitizer by the door and menus are thrown away after use."

The blow-up dolls have brought life back into The Open Hearth. But, most importantly, Melehes said she's thrilled to see customers feeling happy to be back while keeping them safe.

"Customers are very supportive and loyal," said Melehes. "We have been full every night for three weeks. People are happy to be back and I know they feel safe."

Creative ideas — like blow-up dolls — are only the beginning of how different restaurants will look like after coronavirus.