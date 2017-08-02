Reese's
Rejoice: Reese’s-Filled Doughnuts Are Coming to a Krispy Kreme Near You

The doughnuts will be released this Friday

Chocolate-peanut butter doughnuts are one of the most delicious foods on earth, but they can be hard to find at most doughnut chains. Well, it’s time to get excited, because Krispy Kreme and Reese’s have teamed up to create one of the tastiest-sounding doughnuts of all time, and it’ll be going on sale this Friday, August 4.

Following a successful trial run in the U.K. last year, Krispy Kreme’s Reese’s Peanut Butter Doughnut will be available at every U.S. location for a limited time only, and like the Reese’s-Dunkin’ Donuts partnership a couple summers back, it sounds pretty amazing. It’s a yeast doughnut filled with peanut butter crème, dipped in chocolate icing, drizzled with chocolate and peanut butter, and finally topped with peanuts and Reese’s peanut butter chips. They certainly sound better than a Reese’s-stuffed burger.

No end date for the promotion has been set, but you’re probably going to want to grab yours early in the day; we have a feeling that these will be selling out. To tide you over, you can read about 15 things you didn’t know about Krispy Kreme here.

