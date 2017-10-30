Reese’s New Candy Bar Is Outrageously Good

Just in time for Halloween, Reese’s has released a new candy bar, and it is outrageously good. The Reese’s Outrageous — which the brand named in honor of its outrageous fans — has a peanut butter and caramel center, and it’s covered in milk chocolate and Reese’s Pieces. We know. It sounds too good to be true, but it is very, very true.

The Daily Meal was lucky enough to get a sample of this new candy bar, and to say we were pleased is a complete and total understatement.Seven editors tried a bite of the bar and all agreed that the ratio of chocolate, caramel, and peanut butter was well-balanced. The Reese’s Pieces embedded in the milk chocolate added the perfect bit of crunch, too. “This bar has a little bit of everything,” one editor remarked. Meanwhile, another editor felt that this was the perfect road trip snack or even a great candy to eat while walking around the streets of New York.We all seriously couldn’t wait to go out and buy more of the Reese’s Outrageous, but it turns out we have to. The Reese’s Outrageous Bar won’t be out nationwide until May 2018. So until then, I guess we’ll just be snacking on these other underrated candy bars