Red Robin to Release Exclusive Yearlong Burger Pass

If you’re a big fan of restaurant passes — à la Olive Garden's Never Ending Pasta Pass and Smash Burger's Smash Pass — you’ll definitely want to mark your calendars for Red Robin’s new burger pass.

The exclusive pass, called “A Year of YUMMM!,” will provide Red Robin fans with the ability to purchase a year’s worth of burgers for a one-time fee of $99 beginning this December. You may want to jump on this meal pass fast, as deals like this have been known to sell out quickly. This year’s Olive Garden Pasta Pass sold out in less than 1-second.



Coyne PR/Red Robin

On the first of the month for the next 12 months, Red Robin will email each passholder $15 in credits that they can use in any Red Robin restaurant. The “A Year of YUMMM!” passes will be available only on Friday, December 1, to the first 10,000 customers. The passes can be purchased through Red Robin’s website beginning at 12 a.m. EST. Didn’t realize Red Robin would be so hip to the meal-pass vibe? Here are 10 other things you didn’t know about Red Robin.