If you’re a fan of Rachael Ray, you’ll remember “30 Minute Meals,” the half-hour how-to cooking segment responsible for establishing her career. The series kicked off on Food Network in 2001 and aired 343 episodes before production ceased in 2012 and Ray moved on to other projects. Well, hold onto your non-stick pans and put down the defibrillator, because “30 Minute Meals” has just been revived.

“I couldn’t be more excited: #30MinuteMeals is coming back!” the 50-year-old TV personality captioned a video posted to her Instagram. “We’re bringing you new recipes and new ideas. Keep an eye on @foodnetwork for more updates about the show and tag a friend who’s just as excited as you are!”

Although the show will feature never-seen-before “fun, fresh” food, Ray said viewers can expect the same “cool vibes” the show had “back in the day” — but for a whole new generation. Lifelong fans and newcomers can look forward to April 1, when the first of 30 new episodes is set to air live on Food Network and Facebook, in an effort to entice those beyond Food Network’s regular audience. Itching to make 30-minute meals before the spring? We can help you with that.